Dr. Jennifer Gilligan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Gilligan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Gilligan works at
Locations
Piedmont Physicians Group35 Collier Rd NW Ste 775, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 367-3210
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gilligan is AWESOME! She is a kind, gracious, caring, medical professional. I am so fortunate to live in Atlanta; have access to physicians who have such excellent standards. Dr Gilligan has been my Endrocronoligst for years, I always find her engaged, personable and committed to serving me in the best capacity possible. I highly recommend Dr Gilligan.
About Dr. Jennifer Gilligan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1376730887
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilligan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilligan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilligan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilligan works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilligan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilligan.
