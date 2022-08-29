Dr. Jennifer Geoghegan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geoghegan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Geoghegan, MD
Dr. Jennifer Geoghegan, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Gawley Plastic Surgery8913 E Bell Rd Ste 101B, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 860-2173
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Tricare
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1154525715
- Aesthetic Surgery - Scottsdale
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
- University of Arizona - College of Nursing
- Plastic Surgery
