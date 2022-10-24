Dr. Jennifer Gell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Gell, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Gell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Gell works at
Locations
Geisinger Health System100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Directions (570) 271-5620
Geisinger Clinic1155 E Mountain Blvd, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 Directions (570) 808-5077
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gell was so calm and comforting in my most vulnerable moments and helped me get pregnant after years of trying.
About Dr. Jennifer Gell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1275501926
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gell works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Gell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gell.
