Dr. Jennifer Gelinas, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Gelinas works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.