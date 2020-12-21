Overview

Dr. Jennifer Gass, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.



Dr. Gass works at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, RI with other offices in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.