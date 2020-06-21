Dr. Jennifer Garza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Garza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Garza, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Rio Grande Regional Hospital.
Dr. Garza works at
Locations
-
1
Valley Pediatric Surgical Specialists6316 N 10th St Ste 1 Bldg F, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 631-3713
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garza?
Very friendly staff and didn’t even wait long to be seen. When seen all my questions were answered and they were very helpful. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Jennifer Garza, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568502912
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Oklahoma
- St. Louis University Hospital
- The University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garza accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garza works at
Dr. Garza speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.