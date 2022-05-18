See All General Surgeons in Portland, OR
Dr. Jennifer Garreau, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (17)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Garreau, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center and OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.

Dr. Garreau works at Legacy Medical Group-Surgical Oncology in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Legacy Medical Group-Surgical Oncology
    1040 NW 22nd Ave Ste 560, Portland, OR 97210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 413-5525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
  • OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 18, 2022
    Dr. Garreau took her time in our appointments, called me to answer questions, did a perfect job on my lumpectomy, and followed up with care and kindness. She’s incredibly competent, caring, and present. I’m so lucky to have had her as my surgeon and care provider!
    Melissa — May 18, 2022
    About Dr. Jennifer Garreau, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427278399
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
