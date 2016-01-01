Overview

Dr. Jennifer Gardner, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Gardner works at Dermatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Hives and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

