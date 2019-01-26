Dr. Jennifer Gannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Gannon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Gannon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 90 S Bedford Rd Fl 2, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 962-5060
-
2
The Ambulatory Surgery Center of Westchester34 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 244-6759
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Westchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gannon is a kind caring knowledgeable doctor great bedside manner takes her time to explain everything!
About Dr. Jennifer Gannon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1346287042
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gannon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gannon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
