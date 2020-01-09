Dr. Jennifer Gambla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gambla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Gambla, MD
Dr. Jennifer Gambla, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.
Palos Women's Center (in Alpha Med)17333 La Grange Rd Ste 102, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (708) 590-5520
- Palos Community Hospital
Loved Dr. Gambla. Very thorough and made me feel at ease. Was upset to find she left Palos Hospital. Trying to find where she is now and either no one knows, or they’re not saying. Very upset about this.
About Dr. Jennifer Gambla, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1174581482
- University Of Michigan, Breast Disease
- Ohio State University
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- General Surgery
