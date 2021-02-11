See All Dermatologists in Annapolis, MD
Dr. Jennifer Gamber, MD

Dermatology
3 (22)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Jennifer Gamber, MD is a Dermatologist in Annapolis, MD. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.

Dr. Gamber works at Anne Arundel Urology PA in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anne Arundel Dermatology
    600 Ridgely Ave, Annapolis, MD 21401
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Itchy Skin
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Itchy Skin

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Itchy Skin
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Excessive Sweating
Hair Loss
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Skin Cancer
Skin Ulcer
Tinea Versicolor
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Birthmark
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Erythema Multiforme
Hair Conditions
Hidradenitis
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pityriasis Rosea
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scars
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Infections
Spider Veins
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Premier

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 11, 2021
    Dr Gamber is very professional and knowledgeable. She answered all of my questions, and spent a good amount of time with me. She discovered my skin cancer and directed me to a Mohs surgeon. I absolutely would recommend Dr. Gamber!
    Linda — Feb 11, 2021
    About Dr. Jennifer Gamber, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639147648
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Elizabethtown College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Gamber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Gamber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gamber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Gamber works at Anne Arundel Urology PA in Annapolis, MD.

    Dr. Gamber has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Itchy Skin, and more.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gamber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gamber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

