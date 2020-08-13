Overview

Dr. Jennifer Galvin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Galvin works at EYE SURGERY ASSOCIATES LLC in New Haven, CT with other offices in Stratford, CT and Milford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.