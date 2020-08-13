Dr. Jennifer Galvin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Galvin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Galvin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Eye Surgery Associates LLC46 Prince St Ste 404, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-1755Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Stratford Office495 HAWLEY LN, Stratford, CT 06614 Directions (203) 375-5819
-
3
Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC202 Cherry St, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 375-5819
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Galvin has cared for our 7 year old daughter since she was 6 months old. Our daughter has various eye conditions and has had multiple eye surgeries. Dr. Galvin has always taken the time to answer all of our questions, does thorough examinations and is attentive, knowledgeable and caring. She is like family and I have peace of mind knowing my daughter is in more than capable hands.
About Dr. Jennifer Galvin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1235305830
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Resurrection Medical Center
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galvin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galvin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Galvin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galvin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.