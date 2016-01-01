See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Denver, CO
Dr. Jennifer Gaide, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Gaide, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Med. A.T. Still University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Gaide works at CLINICA Family Health in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pecos
    1701 W 72nd Ave, Denver, CO 80221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 650-4460

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avista Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jennifer Gaide, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881868479
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Kennedy Meml Hosp-UMDNJ
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Kirksville College of Osteopathic Med. A.T. Still University of Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Gaide, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaide is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gaide has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gaide has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gaide works at CLINICA Family Health in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Gaide’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaide. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaide.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaide, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaide appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

