Overview

Dr. Jennifer Fuson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Fuson works at Lexington Women's Health in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.