Overview

Dr. Jennifer Ford, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Ford works at Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

