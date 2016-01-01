See All Pediatricians in Naples, FL
Dr. Jennifer Foley, MD

Pediatrics
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Foley, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.

Dr. Foley works at Women's and Children's Physicians of Naples, LLP in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Women's and Children's Physicians of Naples, LLP
    1217 Piper Blvd Ste 202, Naples, FL 34110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 566-7272

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Newborn Jaundice
Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Newborn Jaundice
Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jennifer Foley, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285613927
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Foley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Foley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foley works at Women's and Children's Physicians of Naples, LLP in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Foley’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Foley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

