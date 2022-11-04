Dr. Jennifer Flynn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Flynn, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Flynn, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Apple Valley, MN. They graduated from Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy And Surgery and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.
Locations
Apple Valley14655 Galaxie Ave, Apple Valley, MN 55124 Directions (651) 227-9141
Metro Obstetrics & Gynecology17 Exchange St W Ste 622, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 227-9141
Woodbury2101 Woodwinds Dr Ste 300, Woodbury, MN 55125 Directions (651) 227-9141
Metropolitan Ob & Gyn1655 Beam Ave Ste 102, Saint Paul, MN 55109 Directions (651) 227-9141
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I came to Dr. Flynn after having bad experiences with previous providers. She listened to me, validated my experience, explained my treatment options in detail and allowed me to make decisions for my health while trusting I knew what I wanted. I’ve never been treated with such care and compassion.
About Dr. Jennifer Flynn, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1669639381
Education & Certifications
- Illinois Masonic Med Center
- Illinois Masonic Med Ctr
- Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy And Surgery
- Concordia College
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.