Overview

Dr. Jennifer Flynn, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Apple Valley, MN. They graduated from Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy And Surgery and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.



Dr. Flynn works at Apple Valley Medical Clinic Ltd in Apple Valley, MN with other offices in Saint Paul, MN and Woodbury, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.