Dr. Jennifer Fischer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Fischer, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from Medical College Of Wisconsin, Milwaukee and is affiliated with HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Fischer works at
Locations
1
Prevea Howard Health Center2793 Lineville Rd, Green Bay, WI 54313 Directions
2
Prevea East De Pere Health Center3860 Monroe Rd, De Pere, WI 54115 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Fischer, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Hmong
- 1356502561
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Treatment Center For Children/ Virginia Commonwealth University Health System, Richmond
- Virginia Commonwealth University Health System, Richmond
- Medical College Of Wisconsin, Milwaukee
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Neurology and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fischer accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fischer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fischer works at
Dr. Fischer speaks Hmong.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.
