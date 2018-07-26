Dr. Jennifer Ferguson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferguson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Ferguson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Ferguson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.
Dr. Ferguson works at
Locations
Carolina Womens Physicians2414 Emerald Pl, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 355-7805
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Best OB/GYN in Greenville, she takes care of her patients. Goes above and beyond her duties. She is in the right calling!
About Dr. Jennifer Ferguson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891757910
Education & Certifications
- Pitt Co Meml Hospital
- Pitt County Memorial Hospital
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Dr. Ferguson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferguson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferguson works at
Dr. Ferguson has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferguson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ferguson speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferguson.
