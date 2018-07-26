Overview

Dr. Jennifer Ferguson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Ferguson works at Carolina Womens Physicians in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.