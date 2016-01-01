Dr. Jennifer Feige, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feige is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Feige, MD
Dr. Jennifer Feige, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Farmington, UT. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
University of Utah Clinic - Farmington Health Center165 N University Ave, Farmington, UT 84025 Directions (435) 254-5981
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- English, French and Spanish
- University of Maryland
- University of Maryland
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Dr. Feige accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feige has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
