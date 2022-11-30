Overview

Dr. Jennifer Faith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Searcy, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Unity Health- White County Medical Center.



Dr. Faith works at Searcy Medical Center West in Searcy, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.