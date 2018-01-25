Overview

Dr. Jennifer Erickson-Foster, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Erickson-Foster works at Bellin Health in Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.