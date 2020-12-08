Dr. Jennifer Emmett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emmett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Emmett, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Emmett, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center|University of Colorado Health Science Center
Dr. Emmett works at
Locations
Emmett Plastic Surgery10450 Park Mdws Dr Ste 100, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 764-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Getting to know Dr. Emmett and her whole spirited and ulta-competent office has really changed my life. She is AMAZING and has also transformed the lives of a few of my friends I have sent their way.
About Dr. Jennifer Emmett, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1386658524
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center|University of Colorado Health Science Center
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emmett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emmett accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emmett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Emmett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emmett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emmett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emmett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.