Dr. Jennifer Emmett, MD

General Surgery
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Emmett, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center|University of Colorado Health Science Center

Dr. Emmett works at Emmett Plastic Surgery in Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Emmett Plastic Surgery
    10450 Park Mdws Dr Ste 100, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center
  • North Suburban Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Blepharoplasty
Abdominoplasty
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Blepharoplasty

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Carbon Dioxide Laser Skin Resurfacing Treatment Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 08, 2020
    Getting to know Dr. Emmett and her whole spirited and ulta-competent office has really changed my life. She is AMAZING and has also transformed the lives of a few of my friends I have sent their way.
    About Dr. Jennifer Emmett, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386658524
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center|University of Colorado Health Science Center
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Emmett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emmett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Emmett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Emmett accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Emmett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Emmett works at Emmett Plastic Surgery in Lone Tree, CO. View the full address on Dr. Emmett’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Emmett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emmett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emmett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emmett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

