Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Edwards, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Edwards, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Middletown, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8 Tindall Rd Ste 2, Middletown, NJ 07748 Directions (732) 671-6116
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edwards?
She sees both my children and has for over 3 years. She is amazing. She really gets the kids and she sees them for who they are. She doesn't just dump meds, she prescribes them wisely and is very responsive. I wish she saw adults. If you have a child, she is worth it.
About Dr. Jennifer Edwards, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1033275300
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.