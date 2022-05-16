Dr. Jennifer Ducie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ducie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Ducie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Ducie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Ducie works at
Locations
Nebraska Cancer Specialists - Estabrook Cancer Center - Methodist8303 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 330-5690
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ducie operated on me and removed a matasticized CR tumor in 2020. She is awesome. I was in pain, worse than I've ever been (and I gave birth natural twice). She was the only Dr./surgeon who actually listened to me and fought to have my surgery scheduled asap. She knew exactly what to do and did it all while keeping me open in the OR for the least amount of time possible. She went beyond. Although my cancer has returned (it was not reproductive cancer), my lower region where she operated on have remained nodule/tumor free. God Bless her.
About Dr. Jennifer Ducie, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1437326105
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ducie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ducie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ducie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ducie works at
Dr. Ducie has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ducie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ducie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ducie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ducie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ducie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.