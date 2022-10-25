Dr. Jennifer Dick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Dick, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jennifer Dick, MD is a Dermatologist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Dermatology Specialists3316 W 66th St, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 920-3808Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jenny answered all of my questions and performed a biopsy on my eyelid as I was extremely concerned about (good results). Last dermatologist I went to just brushed it off. Extremely nice personality and great qualifications.
About Dr. Jennifer Dick, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mn Med School
- Hennepin County Medical Center
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- St. Olaf Collage
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Dick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.