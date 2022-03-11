Dr. Jennifer Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Diaz, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Diaz, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Allergy, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Port Jefferson1500 Route 112 Bldg 4 Fl 2, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 928-0188
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Diaz has helped me tremendously. I am no longer dealing with horrible allergies that kept me up nights. She is the best in all ways. Her professionalism and caring is amazing.
About Dr. Jennifer Diaz, MD
- Allergy
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diaz speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
