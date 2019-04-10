See All Dermatologists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Jennifer Desimone, MD

Dermatologic Oncology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Desimone, MD is a Dermatologic Oncology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Dermatologic Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Desimone works at Inova Medical Group-General Surgery in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Schar Cancer Institute
    8081 Innovation Park Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-4724
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Herpes Simplex Infection
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cutaneous Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Jennifer Desimone, MD

    • Dermatologic Oncology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1861659799
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Brigham Hosp
    • Georgetown University
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Desimone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desimone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Desimone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desimone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desimone works at Inova Medical Group-General Surgery in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Desimone’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Desimone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desimone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desimone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desimone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

