Dr. Jennifer Desimone, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Desimone, MD is a Dermatologic Oncology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Dermatologic Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Locations
Inova Schar Cancer Institute8081 Innovation Park Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-4724Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. DeSimone for about three years post a lung transplant. She is totally professional and has a caring "bedside" manner. Additionally, I have always been treated with respect from the staff in her office
About Dr. Jennifer Desimone, MD
- Dermatologic Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Brigham Hosp
- Georgetown University
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desimone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desimone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desimone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Desimone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desimone.
