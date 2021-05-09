Dr. Jennifer Depry, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Depry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Depry, DO
Dr. Jennifer Depry, DO is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV.
Thomas Dermatology866 Seven Hills Dr Ste 201, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 430-5333Monday7:15am - 5:00pmTuesday7:15am - 5:00pmWednesday7:15am - 5:00pmThursday7:15am - 5:00pmFriday7:15am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I saw Dr. Depry for MOHs surgery on my nose. The procedure itself is not very pleasant, but she made me as comfortable as possible. I have never had a doctor give me such good explanation of what they were going to do and then sincerely ask if I have any questions and answer all of them before she did anything. The procedure went great and the follow ups were quick and easy. Not only did she put me at ease during the procedure, she did an amazing job at not scarring up my face too much. Two months after the procedure and you can barely tell I once had and eraser size hole in my nostril.
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- English
- University Of Southern California
