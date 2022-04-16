Overview

Dr. Jennifer Denne, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.



Dr. Denne works at Main Line Healthcare Surgical Associates in Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.