Dr. Jennifer Dempsey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.



Dr. Dempsey works at Commonwealth Health in Scranton, PA with other offices in Carbondale, PA and Covington Township, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.