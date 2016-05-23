Dr. Jennifer Dempsey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dempsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Dempsey, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Dempsey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.
Dr. Dempsey works at
Locations
-
1
Physicians Health Alliance Inc.748 Quincy Ave Ste 1A, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 347-9600
-
2
Optical Nei Inc150 Brooklyn St, Carbondale, PA 18407 Directions (570) 876-6470
-
3
The Wright Center for Community Health260 Daleville Hwy Ste 103, Covington Township, PA 18444 Directions (570) 842-7746
-
4
Regional Hospital of Scranton746 Jefferson Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 347-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dempsey is patient and very understanding of her patients needs. She explains every step of what needs to be done. Her nurse, Amanda, has gone over and above to schedule the operation and to keep me informed every step of the way. It's a tough job dealing with the public but they keep a friendly and professional demeanor. she will be my Podiatrist from now on.
About Dr. Jennifer Dempsey, DPM
- Podiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1427014521
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
