Dr. Delacruz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Delacruz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jennifer Delacruz, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 507, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-5518
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Kind compassionate professional. One of the best doctors I’ve ever had the pleasure of being seen by. I would highly recommend her
About Dr. Jennifer Delacruz, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1164740254
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
