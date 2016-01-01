Overview

Dr. Jennifer Decker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Enterprise, AL. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical Center Enterprise.



Dr. Decker works at Southeastern Family Foot Care in Enterprise, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.