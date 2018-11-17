See All Otolaryngologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Jennifer Decker, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Decker works at Optum in Colorado Springs in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Acute Laryngitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Optum Primary Care and Specialty Care
    1625 Medical Center Pt Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 (719) 635-5148
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Medical Center Point
    1633 Medical Center Pt Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 (719) 635-5148
    Uchealth Ear Nose and Throat Clinic - Colorado Springs
    595 Chapel Hills Dr Ste 240, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 (719) 364-4120

  UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Nosebleed
Acute Laryngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Cofinity
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado
    Kaiser Permanente
    MultiPlan
    Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    UnitedHealthCare
    Worker's Compensation

    Nov 17, 2018
    Dr. Decker saved my face. I shattered my nasal bone during a fall. She not only reconstructed my horribly disfigured nose l, but also corrected a 38 year deviated septum. She was a total pro. Excellent bedside manner and very kind. - Lt Col Jonathan Whitaker, USAF
    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    16 years of experience
    English
    1013101146
    Rush University School Of Medicine
    Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    McGaw Medical Center Residency Program
    Duke University School Of Medicine
    Vanderbilt University School Of Engineering
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
