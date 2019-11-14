Dr. Davis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Davis, DO
Dr. Jennifer Davis, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Baptist Behavioral Health14540 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 2591, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 376-3800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 748519 PO Box, Atlanta, GA 30374 Directions (904) 376-3800
Dr. Davis provides a level of care I have never experienced with other mental health professionals. I had terrible postpartum depression and could not get out of bed. She started me on medication that was safe in breast feeding and eased my depression. I am forever grateful. Such a compassionate person.
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.