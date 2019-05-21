Dr. Jennifer Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Davis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Washington, PA. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Locations
Southwestern PA Eye Surgery Center750 E Beau St, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 228-2982
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I am confident in Dr. Davis' knowledge and ability. The practice is sooooooo busy that there is a bit of a rushed atmosphere to the whole experience from entering the front door to the time you leave. That is EXCEPT for the usually LENGTHY time one spends in the waiting room. I will recommend Dr. Davis with the caveat that one must be willing to wait.
About Dr. Jennifer Davis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1053315432
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.