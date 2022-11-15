Dr. Jennifer Davies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Davies, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Davies, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Stephen Wise Unger M.d. P.A.4302 Alton Rd Ste 720, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 532-4835
Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida I6050 W 20th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (786) 584-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had an emergency appendectomy last month. Dr Davies explained everything before we went to the OR. She was thorough, reassuring and made me feel at ease. I have had no complications and feel great. Many thanks for the good care!
About Dr. Jennifer Davies, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1568695468
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davies has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davies accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davies has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Davies. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davies.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.