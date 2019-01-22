Dr. Davidson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Davidson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Davidson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Davidson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alabama Ophthalmology Assocs1000 19th St S, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 930-0700
- 2 3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 930-0700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davidson?
Excellent Doctor! Gives through exams and explains everything to you.
About Dr. Jennifer Davidson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1528379716
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davidson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davidson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davidson works at
Dr. Davidson has seen patients for Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davidson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Davidson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davidson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davidson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davidson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.