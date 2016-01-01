Dr. Jennifer David, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. David is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer David, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer David, DO is a dermatologist in Bensalem, PA. Dr. David completed a residency at Larking Hospital Miami, Fl. She currently practices at Dermatology Partners. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. David is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners (Bristol Road-Bensalem)3101 Bristol Rd Ste 4, Bensalem, PA 19020 Directions (215) 750-0300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
About Dr. Jennifer David, DO
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1740571496
Education & Certifications
- Larking Hospital Miami, Fl
- Aria Hospital
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. David has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. David has seen patients for Acne, Boil and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. David on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. David speaks Spanish.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. David. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. David.
