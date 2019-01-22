Dr. Jennifer Daly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Daly, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Daly, MD is a Radiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They completed their fellowship with University of Southern California School of Medicine

Locations
Regional Radiology1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- Louisiana Workers Compensation
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daly?
1/16/19 I saw Dr Daly for a second opinion. I am so glad I did! All the staff, from Holly, the receptionist, to the techs and her nurse, Cindy, are very kind, caring and helpful. Dr Daly is very compassionate, knowledgeable and thorough! She takes the time to sit down with you and show you your images and explains everything in detail until you and your family are fully comfortable and have all your questions answered. Dr Daly is truly the goal standard for patient centered care and expertise.
About Dr. Jennifer Daly, MD
- Radiology
- English, Mandarin
- 1861724080
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- Newton-Wellesley Hospital
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daly accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Daly using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Daly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Daly speaks Mandarin.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Daly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.