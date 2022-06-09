Dr. Jennifer Dallas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dallas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Dallas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Dallas, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Dallas works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Cancer Institute Mint Hill8201 Healthcare Loop Ste 201, Charlotte, NC 28215 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Dallas, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dallas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dallas accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dallas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dallas has seen patients for Anemia and Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dallas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dallas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dallas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dallas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dallas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.