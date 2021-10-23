Dr. Jennifer Curtis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curtis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Curtis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Curtis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Curtis works at
Locations
-
1
Metro Atlanta Gastroenterology5669 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 210, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-4333
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Curtis?
Very efficient and answered all my questions.
About Dr. Jennifer Curtis, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1699799775
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curtis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curtis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curtis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curtis works at
Dr. Curtis has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Anemia and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curtis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curtis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curtis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.