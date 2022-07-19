Dr. Cunningham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Cunningham, MD
Dr. Jennifer Cunningham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Springhill Medical Center.
Imc Mobile Bay Obgyn Center PC3 Mobile Infirmary Cir Ste 201, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 435-7900
- Mobile Infirmary
- Springhill Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She helps you and guides you throught everything
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Cunningham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cunningham has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cunningham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunningham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cunningham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cunningham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.