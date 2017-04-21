See All Oncologists in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Jennifer Crook, MD

Medical Oncology
3 (10)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Jennifer Crook, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Cape Cod Hospital, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.

Dr. Crook works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth
    Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth
3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 21, 2017
    I've had great rapport with Dr. Crook during the 5 years that she's been my oncologist. She has always taken a good amount of time to answer my questions and address my concerns.
    Falmouth, MA — Apr 21, 2017
    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1427011691
    Medical Education
    • UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Cape Cod Hospital
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

    Dr. Jennifer Crook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crook works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Crook’s profile.

    Dr. Crook has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Crook. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

