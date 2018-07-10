Dr. Jennifer Cova, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Cova, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Cova, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences-Kansas City and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Cova works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Primed Physicians896 S Main St, Centerville, OH 45458 Directions (937) 433-6513
-
2
Pam Specialty Hospital of Dayton4000 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Miamisburg, OH 45342 Directions (937) 298-3399
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Health Exchange
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual Medical
- Nationwide
- Ohio Health Choice
- Premier Group Insurance
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cova?
Dr. Cova has delivered all 3 of my grandchildren and soon to be the 4th. My daughter who is 31 yrs old and is 33 weeks pregnant just recently had a heart attack. Dr. Cova was very concerned and stepped right in & got her into the appropriate Doctors for her care. She went above and beyond to help her out. She has also done my Hysterectomy. We are very lucky to have Dr. Cova as our OB and GYN!! She has been wonderful to me and my family!! Love her!!
About Dr. Jennifer Cova, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1013913979
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- University Of Health Sciences-Kansas City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cova has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cova works at
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Cova. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.