Dr. Jennifer Cooper, MD

Dermatology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Jennifer Cooper, MD is a Dermatologist in Abingdon, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Cooper works at Advanced Dermatology - Abingdon in Abingdon, MD with other offices in Cockeysville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Fungal Nail Infection and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Dermatology - Abingdon
    3445 Box Hill Corporate Center Dr Ste E, Abingdon, MD 21009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 593-3062
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Advanced Dermatology - Cockeysville
    10153 York Rd Ste 104, Cockeysville, MD 21030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 650-6968
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Fungal Nail Infection
Dermatitis
Acne
Fungal Nail Infection
Dermatitis

Acne
Fungal Nail Infection
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Intertrigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
Skin Cancer
Warts
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Hair Loss
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Psoriasis
Rash
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Acanthosis Nigricans
Birthmark
Bowenoid Papulosis
Burn Injuries
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Excessive Sweating
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Impetigo
Jock Itch
Lipomas
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Psoriatic Arthritis
Scabies
Second-Degree Burns
Shingles
Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 24, 2022
    Dr. Cooper was amazing. She made me feel at ease and explained each step for my procedure.
    Denise Ebeling Kulinski — Feb 24, 2022
    About Dr. Jennifer Cooper, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1619918356
    Education & Certifications

    • Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester|University Rochester School Of Med
    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Acne, Fungal Nail Infection and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

