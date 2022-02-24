Overview

Dr. Jennifer Cooper, MD is a Dermatologist in Abingdon, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Cooper works at Advanced Dermatology - Abingdon in Abingdon, MD with other offices in Cockeysville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Fungal Nail Infection and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.