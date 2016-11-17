Dr. Jennifer Cooke, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Cooke, DO
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Cooke, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Locations
Mario E Carbonell MD PA1675 Tamiami Trl, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Directions (941) 255-8898
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was a little skeptical seeing such a young physician. The moment I met her on my first experience I realized she was the best doctor I have ever seen. She listened to me and took the time with me. My appointment was almost 40 minutes. I would recommend her to anyone. My only complaint is the fact they never answer calls or messages when you send them to them in a timely manor. Jennifer the office manager is a wonderful woman but I think she has much on her plate and needs more help.
About Dr. Jennifer Cooke, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Christiana Care Hlth System
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Washington College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooke accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.