Dr. Jennifer Cooke, DO

Dr. Jennifer Cooke, DO

Internal Medicine
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Cooke, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.

Dr. Cooke works at Peace of Mind Internal Medicine in Port Charlotte, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mario E Carbonell MD PA
    1675 Tamiami Trl, Port Charlotte, FL 33948

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
  • Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 17, 2016
    I was a little skeptical seeing such a young physician. The moment I met her on my first experience I realized she was the best doctor I have ever seen. She listened to me and took the time with me. My appointment was almost 40 minutes. I would recommend her to anyone. My only complaint is the fact they never answer calls or messages when you send them to them in a timely manor. Jennifer the office manager is a wonderful woman but I think she has much on her plate and needs more help.
    Chris Halas in port charlotte, fl — Nov 17, 2016
    About Dr. Jennifer Cooke, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1629273529
    Education & Certifications

    • Christiana Care Hlth System
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Washington College
