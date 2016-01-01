See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Jennifer Conwell, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Conwell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Conwell works at Champaign Dental Group in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3939 J St Ste 330, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 733-3350
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 733-3350
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Chronic Pelvic Pain
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Treatment frequency



HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)

About Dr. Jennifer Conwell, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1508044280
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Internship and Residency-University of California, Davis, Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jennifer Conwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Conwell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Conwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Conwell works at Champaign Dental Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Conwell’s profile.

Dr. Conwell has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Conwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conwell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

