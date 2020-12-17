Dr. Jennifer Cohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Cohn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.
Dearborn Obstetrical and Gynecological Associates PC25080 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 730-8880
Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center-dearborn18101 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 593-7000
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
I almost want to keep her a secret so that it won't be any harder to get in to see her because I know that this review is going to make people want to come to her. Dr. Cohn has been excellent. Every visit has been a good and informative. She patiently listens and answers all questions. I always have a lot of questions and she has been very thorough. She did my hysterectomy and after almost 5 years of wrestling back and further and reading every article I could find about my condition and the treatment options I discussed my decision with Dr. Cohn. She ordered appropriate test. Made sure I know about every treatment option and told me what to expect from the procedure that I selected. Then procedure went well with know complications. She called and checked on my condition 3 days after, I was able to come home the same day. I had my prescriptions before I left the hospital. I am very pleased, she could teach a class to so many doctors professionalism and how to interact with the patient.
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Cohn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohn has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Ovarian Cysts and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohn.
