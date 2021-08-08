See All Cardiologists in Dayton, OH
Dr. Jennifer Clune, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Clune, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Clune works at Pulmonary and Critical Care Consultants in Dayton, OH with other offices in Troy, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dayton
    1520 S Main St Ste 2, Dayton, OH 45409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 461-5815
  2. 2
    Miami County Obgyn Associates LLC
    3130 N County Road 25A Ste 203, Troy, OH 45373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 552-7038

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Upper Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pleural Effusion
Pulmonary Function Test
Lung Cancer
Pleural Effusion
Pulmonary Function Test
Lung Cancer

Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 08, 2021
    Dr. Clune is a wonderful doctor! She takes her time and listens, is compassionate, very thorough and knowledgeable taking the entire body into consideration when deciding on a diagnosis. I only wish that there were more doctors like her in the medical field!
    Jim — Aug 08, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Clune, MD
    About Dr. Jennifer Clune, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265589113
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
